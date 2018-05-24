Homepage
Accessibility links
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
'As you see me so, I be Judo'
24 May 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/media-44236241
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Nigeria
Sport
Port Harcourt
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Resemble
Video
0:59
Video
'My pikin go reach wia I no fit for Judo'
'My pikin go reach wia I no fit for Judo'
Video
1:44
Video
Di goalkeeper wey say im 'one hand' no go stop am
Di goalkeeper wey say im 'one hand' no go stop am
Video
2:00
Video
'Why we be Amputee United'
'Why we be Amputee United'
Beta tori
Video
Video
'My pikin go reach wia I no fit for Judo'
'My pikin go reach wia I no fit for Judo'
Video
Video
'I dey join brain wit my beauty'
'I dey join brain wit my beauty'
Video
Video
'Catholics for Abuja say dem don tire for di kill-kill'
'Catholics for Abuja say dem don tire for di kill-kill'
Video
Video
Di angels of mercy wey dey change lives
Di angels of mercy wey dey change lives
Video
Video
'I no dream say I go be sports star'
'I no dream say I go be sports star'
Video
Video
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding take waka
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding take waka
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular