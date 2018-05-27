Nigeria Army order investigate of community leader wey soldiers torture

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Chief of Army staff Yusuf Buratai

Nigeria Chief of Army Staff, don order three Army division to chook eye for di accuse say soldiers torture one community leader for Delta state.

Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, bin give is order to di Nigeria Army Corps, 6 Division Provost Group, and 6 Division Headquarters for Port Harcourt, afta one law company carry Army go court for human right abuse.

Tori be say, soldier for 3 Battalion for Delta state bin torture one community leader Citizen Freedom Odiete.

Nigeria tori pipo Daily Trust say, head of operation for 3 Battalion, Capt. Kingsley Ukwuani bin lead di soldiers on February 21, 2018.

Executive Director for Centre for Vulnerable and Underprivileged, Oghenejabor Ikimi Esq, say di case against di army no be to spoil anybody or institution.

Ikimi say, im "hope say di case go be lesson to uniform men to respect right of civilians."