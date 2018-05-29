How life be for black pesin for Russia

Russia 2018 World don dey domot dey knock and di kontri go expect plenti foreigners wey go wan watch di games.

While dem be kontri wey get 144 million pipo but less dan one percent of di population dey black.

Ova di years, join bodi for human rights don report plenti racist attacks for di kontri.

Infact, six pipo die for those kain attacks for 2017.

Even as di World Cup dey happen for dis kontri, listen to wetin black pipo for di place dey face.