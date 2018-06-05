C-section Mama: 'Inside me, I dey die'

For Nigeria, many pipo dey carry one kain look women wey born pikin through C-section so tey dem go say things like she dey lazy, weak and she no be complete woman.

Many times pipo wey dey stigmatize 'C-section mama' dem dey do am because of belief from religion and culture. But for some odas, na illiteracy - dem no sabi wetin dem suppose sabi.

Evelyn Etti, share with BBC Pidgin her own personal tori of stigmatization on top C-section delivery, her battle with depression wey follow, and how she take overcome.