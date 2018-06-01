'Evri woman need vagina steaming'

Herbs, hot water, bowl and chair - all di tins you go need to do vagina steaming.

BBC News Pidgin follow vagina therapist, Olabisi Glow, yan about di treatment wey she say dey help women wen dem dey dia period.

Ms Glow tok say vagina steaming dey help clean and tight women vagina during menstruation and afta dem born.

Hajia Bola Balarabe, wey be one of di clients wey dey do am, tok say na only di hot water dey worry am small oda wise, im no mind.

But Doctor Harvey Olufunmilayo no gree. He tok say vagina no be saki wey you go dey use hot water and herbs dey do anyhow.

But dat one no concern Ms Glow. She say till tomorrow, di world no go gree as per how pipo dey use herbs. So dat one no concern her.