Di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) don order network service providers for di kontri make dem stop to dey do automatic data subscription.

NCC tok say di reason why dem cut dis warning na sake of say customers dey vex unto di way service providers just dey do dem anyhow wit dia own recharge moni wey dem keep for phone and dis strategy no follow correct law.

During di first 2018 meeting of di NCC Consumer Conversation wey happun for Karu, Nasarawa State for 21 May 2018,Prof. Umar Danbatta wey be Executive Vice Chairman of di Commission, sound all network providers last card make dem no force any extra service on top customers wey no want am.

Helen Obi, wey be madam at di top for northern operations and dey represent Danbatta, tok say di number of customers wey don bring mata of automatic data recharge come dia office don reach level wey water don pass garri sotay dem no get choice but to flash service providers red card.

Aside from di N5million fine wey NCC fit nack service provider wey break dis law, di commission go hama dem anoda additional N500,000 day by day until dem pay di fine complete.