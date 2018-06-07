Image copyright Getty Images Image example NFF bin sack Stephen Keshi for 2015 say e no show commitment

Di Nigerian Football Federation don remember former Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, two years after im die for June 7 2016.

Dem do di two year remembrance message on top Twitter we dem tok say dem no go eva forget am.

Dem tok say, "Today we dey remember Nigeria and African football legend. Late Coach Stephen Keshi wey die, for dis day for 2016. Thank you for di memories 'Di Big Boss'. We no go eva forget you."

Im die seven months afta im wife die of cancer.

For January 2018, wey be im birthday, Google Doodle bin celebrate im life.

Keshi na one of di two men wey win di Africa Cup of Nations as player and coach.

Im bin represent Nigeria for 1994 FIFA World Cup and captain di Super Eagles for di 1994 Africa Cup of Nations to victory.