Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua don collect special OBE - Order of British Empire award from di Queen of England for im service to boxing inside United Kingdom.

Joshua wey don win Olympic Gold Medal bin collect Member of the British Empire (MBE) medal accolades from Buckingham Palace inside central London for 2013.

Di Queen on Friday honour Joshua wey get WBA, IBF and WBO boxing belts title with OBE award category inside her 2018 Birthday Honours.

Before you know, dis Nigeria wonder boy Anthony Joshua go begin answer Sir join im name as e don already chop two ogbonge accolades from Queen Elizabeth II inside five years.