'If you fall, na game ova'

Anybodi wey don go Lagos sabi say tall building boku for di city, wey be commercial capital of Nigeria.

For areas like Ikoyi and Victoria Island, na so buildings tall sotay your neck fit hang if you dey look am.

But if you manage look, you go see say di buildings no dey doti, dem dey clean well-well.

No be only rain dey wash dem o, e get company wey dia job na to dey wash dis tall buildings dem, from di top reach bottom.

Moyo Fawole na man wey get di lion mind to dey wash tall buildings upandan.

Fawole start im company afta im see say di pipo wey get dis building dey do dem anyhow.

Somtin wey go shock you be say, im dey fear-fear for height before.

Mr Fawole tok say if pesin fall, na game ova. But im don find way to overcome im fear sha.

E say as Lagos dey become mega city so, e dey important to dey clear doti. Dat na why im enta di business.