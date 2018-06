Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fernando Hierro na former Real Madrid and Bolton Wanderers defender.

Spain sporting director Fernando Hierro on Wednesday take charge of im kontri national team for World Cup afta dem sack Julen Lopetegui.

Di kontri football federation go unveil di former defender to tori pipo for Krasnodar Stadium later before im go settle into im new role.

Hierro go dey dia dugout lias bench on Friday wen Spain go play dia opening Group B match against Portugal.

Spain dey dis same group with Portugal, Morocco and Iran.

Na di second time di former Real Madrid and Bolton Wanderers defender dey handle di position of sporting director afta im return to di role for November 2017, six years afta in leave.

Di tournament go start on Thursday June 14, 2014 for Russia.