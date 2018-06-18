Motor racing for Nigeria don enta gear four wit di first race track wey don tanda inside di kontri.

Di track sidon for 130 acres of land for Evbuobanosa, wey dey Orhionmwon Local Government Area for Edo state, southern Nigeria.

Okao Uduagbon, oga for motor sports club for Nigeria, achieve im dream of three years wen im build di first race track for Nigeria for 2015.

Before dem build di track na for untarred road motor racers dey do dia tin but e no dey safe for dem.

Na for 2005 Uduagbon buy im first bike but di way motor racing sweet am na like say im don dey follow dis sport tey tey.

Apart from bike racing, dem dey do also do car racing for di race track and na Robson Omoseye win di car racing competition wey dem do dis May.

Racers descend from all over Nigeria to race for competitions dem dey do for di track evri year.

Dis dey ginger Uduagbon to cari dis im new track enta di next level like e dey for oda African kontris like Botswana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda and South Africa.

Im believe say if goment, big companies and odas fit invest moni inside motor sport, e fit blow for di kontri.