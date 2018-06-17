NoTooYoungToRun: Young pipo get N12m to run for office?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Buhari sign law to make young pipo fit run for president but im also say make youths wait till afta 2019 elections to begin run

Local tori pipo for Nigeria dey report on one document wey suppose be di rule book for anybodi from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wey wan contest for 2019 presidential elections and some tins inside go make many pipo wonder.

One of di tins wey cause wonder na one rule wey say party members wey wan contest presidential election must pay N12m for nomination and expression of interest form. But dis na only if you be man.

Dis na because women wey wan contest need to only go find N2m to pay for interest forms. E no dey clear why man money take N10m pass woman own.

For inside kontri wey many pipo fight to make young pipo get chance to run for political office, di question be say which kain message political parties dey send give young pipo if dem dey ask for big money like dis.

Last month, President Muhammadu Buhari sign di #NoTooYoungToRun bill into law to make di age wey pesin need to be to run for office reduce more. For example, di age you need to be to run for president before na 40 years, but now di kontri law don change am to 35 years.

But according to wetin local tori pipo don bring comot, di rule for PDP be say pesin wey wan run for presidency need to be 40 year old.

For 2014, about one year before im become president, tori be say Buhari tok say im no get choice but to go borrow N27m from bank to take pay for im nomination for All Progressives Party ticket.

Meanwhile for di same kontri wey di Nigerian goment dey encourage young pipo to enta politics for service and for corruption to reduce, pesin go wonder why dem go allow political party dem to demand for big money like dis.

E dey illegal for political party to collect dis money?

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Saturday follow tori pipo PUNCH tok where im condemn political parties wey dey ask nomination money from members wey wan contest for election.

Falana say Nigeria constitution get laws for wetin pesin wey wan contest election need to do and to dey carry money go give party no dey part of am.

"So, if I wan contest election, you no fit ask me to pay N27m as nomination fee because e no dey constitution. Therefore, party no fit just do new rules as dem like," talk Falana.

Di lawyer also say im no go get choice but to carry political party wey still continue for di illegal way go court and e encourage members to do di same to dia party.