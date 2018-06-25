Image copyright Getty Images Image example Women and pikin dey most affected by di fight fight

Nigeria military don send Special Force go Plateau state afta herdsmen kill 86 pipo for three local goment area for di state.

Di affected area be Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South.

Army draw ear give warning to all di young pipo wey don turn tout plus di herdsmen and farmers wey get hand for di mata make dem take dia time.

Image example Di communities wia di killing happen

Dem also say make area pipo report any pesin wey dem suspect say im hand no pure to security pipo.

Police move unit go Jos

Earlier today, di kontri Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, bin send more policemen plus two helicopter go Barkin Ladi and Riyom.

Police tok tok pesin, Jimoh Moshod say, di Deputy Inspector General of Police for Department of Operations, Joshak Habila, don receive Mass burial for pipo wey die for di massacre order to relocate go Jos.

Di IG bin also send five Armoured Personnel Carriers and three police mobile force unit join.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari don do press release say, e dey "unfortunate politicians dey take advantage of di situation."

Buhari say, make Nigerians wey herdsmen-farmer wahala affect try dey patient so di law go do im work.

Herdsmen and farmers katakata for eleven communities inside Barkin Ladi south local goment, kill plenti pipo. Police bin confirm say na 86 pipo die.