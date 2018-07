You fit buy land from internet?

No be today wey pipo dey buy different tins for internet. Phones, clothes, even food sef. Now some pipo don do app wey pipo fit use to buy land.

Na Olawale Ayilara do am. E tok say di app, wey dem call Landwey, go make am easy for pipo to buy land.

Madam Ayilara say di app dey show pipo di land, wia e dey, who get am and weda all di paper dey correct.

But no be today wey land palava don make some pipo bite dia finger say 'had I known'.

So BBC Pidgin follow some pipo for Lagos, Nigeria tok to know weda na somtin wey dem fit use.