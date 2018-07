Nigerians don enta road for di capital, Abuja to protest against goment on top all di kill-kill wey dey happun for di kontri.

Different hashtags like #NigerianLivesMatter, #NigeriansStandUp and #EnoughIsEnough don full Twitter.

Amnesty International bin accuse Nigeria goment say because dem no do wetin dem suppose do to protect Nigerians, 1,813 pipo don die for different kasala between farmers and herdsmen for 17 states.

Many pipo don follow join di protest and dem dey share am for social media.