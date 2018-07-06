'Buhari no go hand ova for 2019'

Former Nigeria Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, don tok say President Muhammadu Buhari no go comot for goment, no mata who win di 2019 election.

Di Nigeria politician, wey be member of opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) tell BBC Pidgin say oga Buhari no want make dem do am and im pipo, wetin im don do oda pipo.

E say e sure say di presido no go hand ova power and dat one no good because Mr Buhari go spoil di kontri if dem allow am kontinu.

Mr Fani-Kayode also tok say as former Heads of State like Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and Gen, Abdulsalam Abubakar don show face to yab oga Buhari goment, plenti work dey ground to make sure say im goment no kontinu for office.

No be today wey Mr Fani-Kayode dey blast di current goment of All Progressives Congress wey enta power afta dem comot PDP for goment for 2015.

E don accuse Mr Buhari before say e dey try turn Nigeria to Islamic kontri and im goment no wan do anytin on top all di kill-kill wey dey happun.