Di woman wey dey turn old tins to new one

'Plenti waste dey wey dey affect di environment and tyre na one of dem'.

Dis na wetin Olabanke Banjo tell BBC news Pidgin as she dey explain di reason why she use tyre make fine-fine furniture.

Di graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife Osun State resign from her job as writer and start up her own factory, Cyrus45 wey go dey go dey use tyres make fine-fine tins and also save di environment from waste.

Olabanke say di idea to dey recycle and upcycle tyres, come wen her sister neighbor wan troway 20 used tyres. And because she no dey like make pipo dey waste tins, she quick quick go online to find out how to recycle and reuse old tyres.

Olabanke wey be 27 years old say she also get oda plans to use tyre do many tins in future.