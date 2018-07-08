Belgium players wey quailfy to play for African kontris

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Vincent Kompany - Im papa from Democratic Republic of Congo

As dem don comot all di African kontris from World Cup, oda kontris wan make Africa support dem.

Some pipo say France na di number six African kontri wey still dey for World Cup sake of say dem get 14 players wey qualify to still play for African kontris.

But Belgium get eight players wey still qualify to play for African kontris.

Belgium and France go play demsef for di World Cup Semi final. Who you go Support?

Romelu Lukaku

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Romelu Lukaku - Im parents fro Democratic Republic of Congo and im papa bin play DR Congo Nationl team

Anoda ogbonge player wey for play for Congo (di kontri of im birth) na Romelu Lukaku, but im choose to play for Belgium.

Di Manchester United striker dey lead di attack for Begium wey dey group G with England, Tunisia and Panama for World Cup.

Marouane Fellaini

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Marouane Fellaini - Im parents from Morocco

Im dey play midfield for Manchester United. Im get twin broda Mansour Fellaini wey resemble am well well and be former goal keeper for wey dey for Morocco.

Mousa Dembele

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mousa Dembele - Im papa from Mali

Im be midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur. Im papa from Mali but im mama from Belgium wey make am choose to play for Begium National team.

Michy Batshuayi

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Michy Batshuayi - Im parents from Democratic Republic of Congo

Im qualify to play for Democratic Republic of Congo but im choose to play for Belgium for 2015 though im say im African heritage dey important to am.

Dedryck Boyata

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dedryck Boyata - Im papa from Democratic Republic of Congo and e play for dia National team

Dis one complete African blood wey dey play for Celtic FC. E no gree play for im papa kontri, e follow Belgium come World Cup.

Nacer Chadli

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nacer Chadli - Im pipo from Morocco and im bin don play one friendly match for Morocco

For 2010, im bin dey play for Morocco but later decide to switch to Begium. Im follow Belgium go World Cup for 2014 and 2018.

Youri Tielemans

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Youri Tielemans - Im mama from Democratic Republic of Congo

Na anoda African blood wey qualify to play for DR Congo sake of say im mama from dia, but e choose Belgium.