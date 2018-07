Image copyright Getty Images Image example Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba na di main stars to watch for today match

Tuesday World Cup semi final for Russia go make am 74 times Belgium and France dey play for football competition.

Belgium win 30 times, France win 24 times come play 19 draw.

Na only 3 times dem don meet for major tournaments, two for World Cup and na France win di three times.

Na only once Belgium don reach World Cup semi final and dat one na for 1986 wen den loose to Argentina, but France don enta semi finals six times and dem win two, draw one and loose three.

For di 2018 World Cup Belgium don win all dia matches while France draw one win odas.

France win World Cup for 1998 wen dem host am, but Belgium neva smell am before.