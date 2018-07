Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ekiti pipo go elect dia new govnor on Saturday

As dem dey prepare to do governorship election for Ekiti state south west Nigeria on Saturday, plenti young pipo dey wonder why some states dey do governorship election wen oda states no dey do election for Nigeria.

Na for April evri four years Nigeria dey do general election since 1999 wen democracy return to Nigeria.

Na dat time dem dey elect new president, governors and lawmakers.

Di last time dem do general election for Nigeria na for 2015 and dem go hold anoda one for 2019. but some states for Nigeria dia election dates for govnor as oda states dey do dia own.

Wetin dey happen for Ekiti?

For October 2010, Appeal Court cancel election of governor Segun Oni afta im don rule for ova 41 months.

Di court say na Dr. Kayode Fayemi bi di winner of di election and direct make dem hand ova power to am immediately.

Dat one na how di election time table take change for Ekiti state.

Anybodi wey win di election on Saturday go enata office for October 2018.

Oda states wey dia govnorship election dates no join wit odas for Nigeria

Anambra state

For March 2006, Appeal court for Enugu south east Nigeria comot Dr. Chris Ngige afta im don hold power for three years.

Di court say na Peter Obi win di state govenorship election wey dem do for 2003.

Peter Obi start im tenure dat year reach 2010 wen dem do anoda govnorship election; since dat time na so dia election dey hold for different year.

Edo state

For 2008 Election Tribunal give oda say na Adams Oshiomhole be di rightful winner for di 2007 govnorship election for di state wey INEC bin give to Osunbor Umeadi.

Di court toka say Ohiomhole score 166, 577 while Osunbor score 129, 117. Adams Ohiomhole begin new tenure wey make election date for di state change.

Osun state

Afta di 2007 election for di state, INEC declare Olagunsoye Oyinlola of PDP as winner.

But afta long court mata, for November 2010 Appeal court come give oda say na Rauf Aregbesola of ACN be di pesin wey win di election.

Na so dia own election time table take change.