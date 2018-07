Image copyright AFP Image example Sammy Davis Nigeria ambassador to Russia dey tok to Nigerians wey dey stranded

Nigeria embassy for Russia don put about two hundred Nigerians wey no fit come back home afta dem go watch FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Some of di stranded fans don go back dia kontri afta Lagos state govnor Ambode Akinwunmi buy ticket for 50 pipo.

Oluremi Banwo Kehinde wey dey run anti-trafficking NGO for Russia tell BBC say, some of di fans bin dey airport for eleven days before govnor Ambode land Russia to go watch World Cup final.

Afta dem yan am di wahala wey dem dey inside, im use im buy ticket for for dem on friday to return home.

Oluremi Kehinde na anti-trafficking activist wey dey helep di stranded Nigerians

Yulia Siluyanova wey be head of Alternativa bin tell AFP say her NGO don also send 50 Nigerians go back dia kontri.

More dan 400 Nigerian fans bin dey stranded for Russia afta dem go watch Nigeria play.

Many of dem sleep for domot of Nigeria Embassy for Mamontovsky Lane, Moscow, as dem bin no get moni to come back home or pay for hotel.

419 pipo for Nigeria bin convince dem say, if dem buy World Cup Fan ID for $300 plus return ticket, dem go get employment for Russia.

But wetin dem see for Russia na different tin. To make am worse, di scammers cancel dia return tickets.

So far, Nigeria goment neva give any moni to take bring im kontri pipo back.