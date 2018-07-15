Ekiti election update: Who be Kayode Fayemi?

Image copyright Twitter/Kayode Fayemi Image example Kayode John Fayemi bin be govnor of Ekiti between 2010 and 2014, so dis na im number 2 times to be govnor.

On Sunday 15 July, Nigeria ruling party APC candidate Kayode Fayemi become di tear rubber govnor wey go replace di current govnor Ayodele Fayose become Ekiti Govnor from October 2018 until 2022.

Fayemi bin serve as Minister for Steel and Natural Resources under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2016 until 30 May, before e resign go contest di 14 July election

But na who im be?

Kayode John Fayemi come from Isan-Ekiti for Oye local goment area of Ekiti state. Dem born am on February 9, 1965.

Fayemi don lecturer work for different parts of di world including Africa, Europe, America and Asia.

Im bin be govnor of Ekiti state for 2010 under Action Congress of Nigeria.

Before before, im bin work as journalist, researcher, im also be writer and development adviser.

Im get im first degree from University of Lagos, im second degree from University of Ife and im PhD from Kings College University of London.

Im dey married to Olabisi Fayemi.