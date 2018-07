Nigeria Air: Rich man fit meet poor man - Hadi Sirika

On Wednesday 18 July for London, United Kingdom, Nigeria Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika announce say new national airline don land and go start work for December.

Nigeria Air, wey be di name of di new airline, dey show 15 years afta im grandpapa, Nigeria Airways stop to dey work.

Nigerians don dey debate upandan on top di mata as some pipo hail di mata as correct tin and odas dey yab goment say na airline dem go chop?

BBC tori pesin Peter Okwoche follow oga Sirika sidon to discuss di mata.