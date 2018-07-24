Image copyright Wikimedia Commons Image example Third Mainland Bridge

Third Mainland Bridge go close 24 August for three day maintenance, according to new date goment announce on Tuesday.

Na July 27 goment bin plan to close di bridge, but Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, say di three day shut down go now happun from August 24 to August 26.

Fashola say di u-turn for di date na sake of meeting wit Lagos state goment and oda senior pipo wey get hand inside di mata.

Image example Na 1990 federal goment open di Third Mainland bridge wey dem build from 1986. And na di longest bridge for di whole of Nigeria.

Fashola tok say, ''[We change di date] to help di pipo of Lagos state and road users from oda states and to also support di state goment''.

Di minister also chook mouth on top di Oshodi-Apapa Expressway wahala wey container trucks dem don block inside di state.

''We don cari order give di trucks make dem go park di ministry don build wey fit contain 300 trucks, as we continue to dey build permanent solution.''

Lagos State goment don tok say dem go need two days join di three days wey dem don use attend to order from Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to free di expressway.