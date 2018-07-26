Google Station: VP Yemi Osinbajo want make internet dey inside market
Google don launch free internet service for Nigeria wey dem call Google Station.

Dis Google station go dey six places for Lagos for di beginning but go later spread reach 200 places for 5 states for Nigeria by di end of 2019.

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo bin show to talk about di launch and im say im don tell pipo for Silicon Valley say Nigeria don ready for technology development and dis development don begin.

