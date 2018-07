Google Station na latest fast speed and free internet awuf from internet search company Google or pipo wey tanda for parts of Lagos, bizness capital of Nigeria.

"You fit use am watch anytin" di awuf internet "no dey finish' in fact more places dey come inside Google Station " Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor wey be Google Nigeria Director tell BBC Pidgin on Thursday.

Ehimuan-Chiazor say di plan na to make sure say more Nigerians participate for digital economy.