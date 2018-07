APC mass defection: 'Maybe price of rice go reduce'

38 members of House of Representatives inside Nigeria National Assembly on Tuesday 24 July park dia kaya waka comot from di ruling All Progressive Congress party.

Dem follow 14 senators wey include Kogi senator Dino Melaye and former Kano state govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso wey first decamp on Tuesday morning.

But Nigerians dey reason how dis kain political jangilova take concern dem or put food for dia table.