Imam wey tell BBC Pidgin how e save pipo from plateau killings go collect presidential handshake.

Presideo Muhammadu Buhari on Monday invite di Imam wey save pipo wey bin dey run from herdsmen attack for Barkin Ladi area of Plateau state for central Nigeria to come collect national honour and handshake.

Di 83-year-old Abdullahi Abubakar, di Imam of Nghar village of Gashish District for Barkin Ladi bin hide 262 pipo inside im house and for Mosque for June 24, 2018. Some suspected herdsmen bin show for Barkin Ladi wey make di villagers run comot.

Those wen im rescue tell BBC say belle sweet dem as dem hear say goment wan honour am.

They said his act was exemplary and if not for him, they wouldn't have been alive today.

Meanwhile the US ambassador to Nigeria recently had audience with the imam and some leaders of Nghar village.

Di Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong announce oga Presido wan see di Imam for one peace and security conference. Di governor say na di whole kontri di Imam save as 300 pipo no be small number.

Yakubu Datti wey be tok tok pesin to di govnor tok say as Presido Buhari no dey town wen di tori land, dem need to confam di time and date wen di presidential handshake go take place.

Governor Lalong add say belle dey sweet am say na for im tenure dis kain tin happen and na only God fit reward di Abubakar.