Asaba 2018: "No be good experience but at least we don come"

Some athletes wey go participate for di Africa Senior Athletics Championship, Asaba 2018, don finally land for Delta State south-south Nigeria wia di games go happun.

BBC Sport Africa tori pesin Janine Anthony, tok to Egypt Bronze medal High Jumper, Bassant Mossad, as she land for airport for Asaba, Delta State.

President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, say di kontris wey dia athletes hook for Lagos airport no tell dem wen dem go land di kontri.

"If you just see pesin land for your domot, and di pesin wan go anoda place, how you take make arrangement?" Na wetin Ogba tok.

Kenya athletes wey bin land Nigeria for di competition bin dey threaten to go back to dia kontri afta di competition organisers abandon dem for Lagos international airport.