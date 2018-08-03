Nigerian Afrobeats musician Michael Ugochukwu Stephens aka Ruggedman aka RuggedyBaba na one celebrity wey don chook mouth unto di #EndSARS campaign for di kontri wey dey tear social media.

Ruggedman tell BBC News Pidgin say as pesin wey love im kontri scata, e dey proper to open mouth wen tins dey hot for Nigeria.

But Ruggedman contribution into dis mata, wey don ginger youth dem to dey drag goment to comot di Special Anti-Robbery Squad division of Nigeria Police sake of bad bad tins dem claim say dem dey do, don cause am kwanta im no expect.

Yomi Shogunle, di assistant commissioner of Police, wey be oga for di Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of di Nigerian Police, accuse Ruggedman say im dey change mouth like chameleon on top police mata, say na like politician im be wey dey blow hot and cold wit no direction.

Ruggedman battle Shogunle for social media wey don go viral.