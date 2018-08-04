"I no go election tribunal becos I dey desperate"

Image copyright @elekaolusola Image example Olusola Kola Eleka say im go tribunal becos of di future and for di pipo of im state.

People's Democratic Parti candidate for Ekiti state, Olusola Kola Eleka, don file petition say, make Ekiti state election tribunal declare am winner of di govnorship election wey happun for July 14.

Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, bin declare All Progressive Congress candidate Kayode Fayemi as winner of di election.

Olusola tell tori pipo say, im "score majority of di lawful vote" and so, im don decide to collect wetin be im own.

Di current deputy govnor of di state say, im wim Fayemi wit 70 percent of di vote but INEC call anoda result.

INEC Chief returning officer Professor Idowu Olayinka, wey declare di results say All Progressives Congress Kayode Fayemi collect total of 197,459 votes from all di votes to win di election.

Image copyright Twitter/Kayode Fayemi Image example Kayode John Fayemi of APC na im INEC declare as winner of di election

On Friday, Olusola and im running mate Deji Ogunsakin plus one of im lawyer Ola Olanikpe, wit di state PDP chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase waka go tribunal.

E say, im dey challenge di election result, no be becos im dey desperate to become govnor, but na sake of di future and di pipo of Ekiti state wey bin dey shock as dem hear di result.

According to am, na so so fake result and stealing of ballot box na im bin full di election.