Akpabio go dump PDP join us dis week - APC

Nigeria ruling APC party don announce say former Akwa Ibom state Govnor, senator Godswill Akpabio go dump PDP port enta dia party.

Senator Ita Enang announce dis one on top twitter. Im say APC go officially receive Akpabio on Wednesday 8 August.

Dis news na real U-turn from di tori wey don dey reign for two weeks now since APC senator, govnors and house of rep members port go PDP.

I'm confirming that the @APCNigeria family as earlier indicated will formally receive H.E,@godswill_akpabio on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8,2018 at an elaborate ceremony in Akwa-Ibom State.Senator (Dr) ITA ENANG.Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly- Senate. Sen@itaenanglaw2.com pic.twitter.com/Cu8SpXTHYE — Senator Ita Enang (@SenItaEnang) August 4, 2018

Akpabio na di current minority leader of di PDP for senate of Nigeria National Assembly.

APC United Kingdom do anoda tweet concerning di porting. Dem say acting President Yemi Osibanjo go follow oda APC parti members for Akwa Ibom state to formally receive Akpabio.

BREAKING!



Acting President, @ProfOsinbajo accompanied by Senator (Dr ) Ita Enang, and leaders of the APC in Akwa Ibom to formally receive Senator (Dr.) Godswill Akpabio into APC at Ikot Ekpene Stadium on Thursday 9 August, 2018.



All lovers of Democracy are cordially invited. pic.twitter.com/3ZyvNqhxkj — APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) August 4, 2018

Akpabio neva tok anytin about dis mata. But as tins dey ground, e no go be news wen tori comot say im don join APC.