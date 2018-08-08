Image example Na 1990 federal goment open di Third Mainland bridge wey dem build from 1986

Third Mainland Bridge from Lagos Mainland to island dey shut down on Wednesday morning because of fire, according to authorities.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's response unit post wetin do make authorities shut down di bridge for tweeter.

Go slow wey wear 'agbada' tanda from Owonsonshiki area to Island on top di bridge don block even as authorities dey work on am.

Third mainland bridge be di longest bridge inside di whole Nigeria.

BBC Pidgin go bring you more tori as e dey hot.