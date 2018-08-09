Clarence Seedorf don land Cameroon to start work as Indomitable Lions coach

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Clarence Seedorf last job na for Spain

Dutchman Clarence Seedorf enta Cameroon sharp-sharp on Thursday morning for finish tok wit goment and sign e contract as coach for Indomitable Lions.

De new coach land for Yaoundé Nsimalen airport for 2:47am and e meet officials for Sports Ministry and Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot weh deh bi di wait

Seedorf wey be footballer before come be winner for champions league dey resume work just one week afta di sports minister bin announce say na de next coach for Indomitable Lions.

Na before midday weh e assistant Patrick Kluivert weh na anoda Dutchman go enta kontri for meet-up e kombi weh deh go work together.

Seedorf go tok with goment about e contract, how much deh go pay e and how long de contract go bi, and if e go stay for kontri.

Skip Twitter post by @FecafootOfficie Clarence Seedorf est au Cameroun. Son vol a atterri à l'aéroport de Yaoundé-Nsimalen.

Ici avec le président du Comité de Normalisation, Me Dieudonné Happi. pic.twitter.com/4CH6V8YEMs — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) August 9, 2018

Former Dutch player weh e coach AC Milan go get work for helep Cameroon for win e no six African Nations Cup, AFCON title.