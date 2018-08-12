Job opportunity for cat sanctuary

Image copyright God's Little People Cat Rescue Image example God's Little Pipo Cat Rescue wit some of di cats as dem sidon for domot of di house.

If you dey find ogbonge work for correct island wit plenti sun, Greek Island na di place to be, as long as you like plenti cats.

Di work complete wit accommodation sef and di accommodation dey near beach so you go from di house see di Aagean Sea.

Di owner of one home for cats, Joan Bowell, enta social media to announce say she dey find worker wey go take care of di 55 cats wey dey di home.

Di surprise be say dem share di advert 20,000 times and about 200 pipo don send email say dem dey interested.

But, no be everibodi qualify to do dis ogbonge work for God's Little Pipo Cat Rescue o.

Joan wey be artist say, she dey find pesin wey don pass 45 years, and no only just love cats but sabi how to "trap and handle cat wey to dey make trouble."

Dis one mean say, if you no sabi "cat phycology" notin for you.