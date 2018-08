2019 election: Put more workers for PVC - Nigerians tell INEC

Nigeria election commission don postpone voter registration by two weeks afta many pipo hala say di tin too hard.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) tweet say na because many Nigerians dey beg dem, dat na why dem change deadline from 17 to 31 August 2018.

Di registration go allow pipo collect dia permanent voters card (PVC), wey dem go use to vote for 2018 general election.

BBC Pidgin go one of di PVC centre for Ikoyi for Lagos to use korokoro eye see how e be.

Image example INEC use dis school do PVC centre but anoda centre for Ikoyi, Lagos state no even open

Many pipo dia dey para say workers no reach to serve di plenty pipo wey come di centre.

Folayemi Busoye, wey be di oga for di centre, say no be only collection dem dey do dia, but dem do anoda voters card for pipo wey loose di one wey dem get before.