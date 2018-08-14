Kidnapper wey take tramadol sleep for eight days inside police cell don die

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police say dem see 400mg tablet of tramadol inside di pocket of di sleeping suspect

Eight days afta sleep off because of tramadol wey im take since police arrest am, dat suspected kidnapper wey been wan kidnap one pharmacy owner, don die

Police confam say di suspected kidnapper wey take tramadol die Monday from di drugs.

Tori be say since police arrest di suspect for August 5 ontop di kidnap matter wey happun for Owo im neva wake up from im sleep.

Tok-tok pesin for Ondo State Command for south west Nigeria, Femi Joseph, announce im death for Akure.

Oga Joseph say di suspect die for Owo General Hospital wia doctors been dey treat am.

"Di suspect die nine days afta we arrest am; we tink say im go wake up so dat im go help us for our investigation. But im die yesterday August 13th.

"We dey suspect say na high dose of Tramadol wey im take na im kill am.

"We dey use dis opportunity to tell pipo, especially papa and mama dem to monitor dia pikin dem well-well and watch di kind friends wey dem get,'' na wetin im add put.