Ghana: Wetin happun to di two Ghanaians wey take leg try cross border enta Canada?

Na small remain make Seidu Mohammed and Razak Iyal die for 2016 as dem dey try cross border from US enta Canada inside very serious late-December cold, in di hope say dem go get assylum.

Wetin happun to di two of dem don make dem popular as oda immigrants wey wan enta Canada don use dia mata to learn.

Dem risk am to cross enta Canada by illegal way, wia serious cold and snow wey reach dia waist for night time cause dem palava for di border between southern Manitoba and northern Minnesota.

Dem spend 10 hours outside, inside no-nonsense cold with cloth no fit make dem warm, dey try manage to waka, until one transport truck stop to give dem assistance.

At di end of di day, di two of dem lose dia fingers - dem amputate dia hands because di cold weather chop am comot and for di next three months, na hospital for Winnipeg, Manitoba dem dey.