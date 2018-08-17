Nigeria 2019 Election: Na young pipo get sense pass

26 years old Jude Feranmi start politics waka for university at di age of 18 wen im change from Pharmacy to Philosophy because e get passion for politics.

Di former KOWA party youth leader dey recruit young Nigerians wey go compete for di 2019 election to push agenda for parliament wey go favour young pipo.

Feranmi tell BBC Pidgin say di 'raising new voices' campaign go raise 25 young pipo from di six geo-political zones.

Feranmi say dem wan use di 'Not Too Young To Run' law wey President Muhammadu Buhari sign for May dis year.