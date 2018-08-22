BBC Pidgin dey celebrate one year anniversary wey dem launch am.

To jolificate on top di birthday, dem do small get-togeda for dia Lagos bureau wit small chops, cake and drinks.

Celebrities from Nigeria like singer Ruby Gyang of Chocolate City, Ara (wey dey play talking drum), comedian MC Lively and odas show face to celebrate wit BBC Pidgin.

E no too common to see tori pipo dey normal tin as e be say to dey chook eye for oda pipo mata na im dey always dey dia mind.

You wan see wetin BBC Pidgin tori dey do behind camera as dem prepare tori? Watch video.