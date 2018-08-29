Image copyright Government of Ghana

Ghanaians vex plus government over di eviction of nine Appeals Court judges den other judicial staff from dema bungalows so say government go fit make di land available for di construction of National Cathedral.

Latest be say President Akufo Addo go meet plus clergy on Wednesday make dem discuss di Cathedral en matter after di public agitation wey follow di matter.

Di news of di eviction bore most people who dey argue say instead of Cathedral, make government focus on other things like providing ambulances.

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for construction of di National Cathedral in 2017 so say dem fit use am construct 5000-seater non-denominational Christian worship centre.

Pipo make claims say government for no use tax payers money for dis, government explain say dem just dey provide di land but di Church go finance di building den finish am by January 2020.

Goment argue say di cathedral go increase tourism for Ghana but people say dat claim be funny pass.

Some people challenge government say make dem publish di accounts of other tourist sites to prove di revenue generation argument government raise.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Black star for Ghana

Pipo dey talk say make government no even involve dema body for any religious course. Latest be one Muslim group, Coalition of Muslim Organisations (COMOG) dey argue say government dey meddle for religious matters inside.

According to COMOG press statement, "Christians in Ghana fit build dema own cathedral without government sponsorship. Just as di Government of Ghana no help for Muslims, Traditionalists, Hindus etc construct dema religious edifices."

Some proposals come say make dem move di building of di Cathedral away from Ridge which be very expensive prime area go somewhere like Dodowa which dey outside Accra, but others too dey support di construction of di Cathedral.