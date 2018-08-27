Five ways you fit fix fine-fine nails without damage

Image copyright darlingtins_nails/instagram

Wen woman fix correct nails, no be only she go dey feel herself, her friends go whyne her, "baby girl, na you dey reign o!", even some men wey like beta tin fit dey cut eye give her.

Some men dey like claim say dem like dia women to get natural nails but different women wey dey like fix dia nails get different reasons why dem dey do am.

For some, e fit be say dem just wan slay or pepper dia enemies while for odas, e fit be to hide dia natural nails wey dem feel say e no too fine.

Nail palava

Even though e dey sweet to fix nails, e fit cause serious palava to natural nails like fungi infection or weak nails.

Weda na acrylic, 3D or gel you dey like, Darlington Iheanacho wey be 'Nail Technician' for Lagos get some tins wey you fit do to make sure say you no use fixing spoil your natural nails.

1. Over-filing no good

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Use sofri dey file your nail

Wen nail technician wan fix artificial nail for pesin, dem go need to file di pesin natural nail to make am rough so dat anytin wey dem glue on top go stay.

Darlington Iheanoacho of Darlyntins Nails advise oda nail technicians make dem no dey file dia customers nails too much.

Im say dem just need to make di nail rough small, no be to come over do am sotay di pesin nail go weak.

2. Rub acrylic primer

Image copyright darlingtins_nails/instagram

Dis na undercoat wey you fit rub for your fingernail before you fix any artificial nail.

E dey help prevent fungus and di finger nail no go change colour.

3. Buy your own tools

Image copyright iStock

Most customers wey come fix nails dey like use old nail file because di new ones dey pain and oda nails tools, according to Darlington. But im say e beta to buy your own dey bring am come saloon anytime you wan fix your nails.

4. Sterilize! Sterilize! Sterilize!

Image copyright Google

For customers wey dey like use old nails tools, di best tin na make sure say all your tools dey sterilized.

5. Allow your nails collect breeze

Image copyright darlingtins_nails/instagram Image example No fix nails back to back no good

Na back to back some women dey fix dia nails and Darlington say e no good at all. Im advise make women dey give dia nails break for 3 days to one week before fix new nails.

If women fit follow all dis tips, Darlington dey sure say dem go fit fix dia nails without any wahala, instead dia natural nails go even dey grow, dey fine well-well.