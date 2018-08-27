DNA test go soon catch Catholic priests wet get pikin

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some women say di priests wey give dem belle abandon dia pikin

Gbege don land for Catholic priests on to name and shame levels.

Tori be say new campaign don start for mama wey born pikin with Catholic priests to come out ask for DNA test.

Dis na afta plenty report begin spread say di priests break dia vow not to sleep with women, give dem belle come abandon di pikin.

Na one private agency for Kenya dey ask women wey say dem get pikin with Catholic priests.

Di agency go carry di report give di Catholic Church and di Vatican wey go come decide wetin dem wan use am do.