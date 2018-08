Na our own moni we dey use do goment work - Lagos sweepers

Na forward match to goment house for Lagos state as pipo wey goment employ to sweep streets enta road to do i-no-go-gree.

Di street sweepers bin get plenti complains as dem no sabi who dem dey work for again.

Atobiloye Olajide na one of di captain of street sweepers for Lagos state, say dem bin dey under Visionscape Cleaner Lagos before but now dem dey under di state Ministry of Environment (MOE), and since two months now dem neva see salary.

Di one wey dey pain di road cleaners pass na say, na dia moni dem dey take buy all di tins wey dem dey take do work and dem say, dem don tire.

Oda wahala wey dem dey face na say, notin notin for dem as par welfare, so any tin wey happun to dem as dem dey do dia work na dia own palava be dat.