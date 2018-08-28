Leah Sharibu: 'My wife confuse wen she hear our pikin voice' - Leah papa

Image copyright Getty Images

Confusion, sadness, hope and courage - dis na di different emotions you go feel if you enta di house of di Sharibus, hours afta Leah dia pikin send recording give Nigeria goment to pity her.

"We dey very sad for di family, my wife confuse wen she hear our pikin voice because she dey hear voice, she no see her pikin. But me as man, I get small courage wen I hear her voice. I bin tink say she no even dey alive but I know say na my pikin voice I hear." Nathan Sharibu, di papa of Leah Sharibu tell BBC News Pidgin on Tuesday.

Tori be say one voice recording of Leah show for Cable News tori pipo on Monday from where she dey since February wen Boko Haram kidnap her join di oda 109 Dapchi school girls wey dem bin free, remaining her.

Na she be di only remaining school girl from di February kolobi wey still dey di hand of di Islamic militants wey no gree to free her.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Bring Back Our girls Campaigners say, even though Dapchi girls don return to dia family, dia future still no pure as Boko Haram cut warning give dem make dem no go back school.

'I bin tink say im pikin don die but afta im hear her voice, hope dey say im go see her again' Nathan Sharibu tell BBC News Pidgin.

Garba Shehu, wey be tok-tok pesin for President Muhammadu Buhari, tok say dem still dey check recording to make sure say na she tok am.

E don almost reach 190 days now wey Islamic militants kidnap Leah Sharibu and 109 oda school girls from Dapchi. Di militants bin release all di oda girls but na only Leah wey be di only Christian among di girls still remain for di militants hand.

Image copyright ISAAC LINUS ABRAK Image example E don reach almost 190 days wey Leah don dey di militants hand

Oga Sharibu say since wen im pikin loss reach now, im neva hear pim from goment or any yarns about di release of im pikin from anybody wey fit dey arrange her release.

Nathan Sharibu believe say im go see Leah again but im beg goment make dem release im pikin to am.