ENDSARS: No more stop and search, oda facts about di new F-SARS

Image copyright PoliceNG_PCRRU/Twitter Image example Dis SARS na di government security force wey dey put eye on top crime mata for Nigeria

Nigeria police just announce 12 important facts about di new Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) wey be di rugged special police for criminals.

"Na now dem don begin go back to di way tins suppose be. Police suppose be friends with pipo wey dem dey police. If police mess up now, e no go reach 24 hours before im go face di law."

#ENDSARS campaigner Segun Awosanya tell BBC News Pidgin say wit dis new facts, Nigerians go begin see some changes for F-SARS.

Tori be say afta plenti protests by Nigerians wey dey halla for goment to ban di Special Anti-Robbery Squad from di Nigeria Police, goment bin give order to reform di squad.

Nigeria Police change di force to even though e no too sweet di belle of some Nigerians wey say na to ban di squad dem ask for.

To make sure say Nigerians know wetin dey happen for F-SARS, police release 12 facts of di new F-SARS.

Dis na some of di important facts wey you need to know about di new F-SARS:

1. Di only kain case wey F-SARS go dey in charge of now na armed robbery and kidnapping.

2. Human rights desk officers for FSARS go dey evri state where pipo fit go if dem get any complain.

3. FSARS officers no g o dey do Stop and Search for road again except say na armed robbery or kidnap case and dem must wear uniform with complete identification.

4. Dem go dey do training on how dem go dey tink and behave for public.

5. Nigerian musician Korede Bello, activists and EndSARS campaigner Segun Awosanya na some of di pipo wey kontri pipo fit go report to if dem get any kwanta with any FSARS officer.