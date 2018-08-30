Trump don unblock "haters" for Twitter
Court order onThursday force US President Donald Trump to unblock pipo wey no dey see eye to eye with am.
One federal court bin rule for May 2018 say for Trump to dey block pipo from im Twitter account @realDonaldTrump dey against freedom of speech.
Di court tok say American president no fit just dey block pipo wey no gree with am ontop different goment issues.
The Knight First Amendment Institute for Columbia University wey carry di mata go court bin tweet say @realDonaldTrump don unblock plenti pipo wey dey di list of those wey im bin block.
Di Insitute say dem still dey get reports from pipo wey Trump block sake of dia political stand and dem go make sure say im go unblock dem.
Di Justice Department for June say dem appeal di ruling but di Institute redi to defend am.
Meanwhile, Twitter just release new feature for di social networking site wey go dey give users suggestion of accounts wey dem suppose unfollow.