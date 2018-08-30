Trump don unblock "haters" for Twitter

Image copyright Getty Images

Court order onThursday force US President Donald Trump to unblock pipo wey no dey see eye to eye with am.

One federal court bin rule for May 2018 say for Trump to dey block pipo from im Twitter account @realDonaldTrump dey against freedom of speech.

Di court tok say American president no fit just dey block pipo wey no gree with am ontop different goment issues.

The Knight First Amendment Institute for Columbia University wey carry di mata go court bin tweet say @realDonaldTrump don unblock plenti pipo wey dey di list of those wey im bin block.

Skip Twitter post by @knightcolumbia Last month, we identified to the DOJ 41 Twitter users who were blocked by the president on the basis of their viewpoints, and we’ve received reports that many of these individuals have subsequently been unblocked. (2/X) https://t.co/cw9VtxUt0t — Knight 1st Amendment (@knightcolumbia) August 29, 2018

Di Insitute say dem still dey get reports from pipo wey Trump block sake of dia political stand and dem go make sure say im go unblock dem.

Di Justice Department for June say dem appeal di ruling but di Institute redi to defend am.

