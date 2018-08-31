Wetin I cari eye see for all di years wey I dey find pikin

Wen Omotade newly marry, di last tin she expect na say belle go be problem, especially as she dey do good girl tins. But wen e no come happun as she expect, na dia her waka start.

Wetin dem tell her for hospital change her life forever come start di waka wey introduce her to IVF.

She borrow money do her first IVF and although she get belle, she loss di twins.

Wetin she cari eye see also make her start her foundation - BeiBei Haven wey dey epp oda women wey dey struggle wit infertility.

She don also chop plenty accolades, for 2016 dem choose her as one of BBC 100 women wey dey change pipo life and dey inspire oda women too all over di world.

Produced by Helen Oyibo

Video by Gift Ufuoma