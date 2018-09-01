British High Commissioner to Nigeria Paul Arkwright say make di West African kontri dey expect bizness worth millions of pounds.

Britain Prime Minister Theresa May bin go Nigeria dis week to open door for British bizness dem to enta di kontri.

Even though Brexit go soon happun and UK need new bizness partners, di High Commissioner say no be Brexit cari madam Prime Minister enta Africa.

“Wetin we dey tok be say space also dey for oda investor including Britain to enta,” im tok.

Im also say UK no dey worry at all about how China take tanda for Africa because im kontri sef get wetin make dem unique and so no be competition.

Also UK promise to helep Nigeria for area of agriculture to create jobs for di many unemployed youths for di kontri.

Anoda area wey dem dey work wit Nigeria na for area of corruption.

Some of di areas wey dey wan helep na di investigation of corrupt pipo. Here, Nigeria go work wit institutions for UK to catch magomago pipo.