Sex and di sugar daddy

For Africa, more and more young women dey use sugar daddies pay for lifestyle wey dem fit post for social media.

One of those wey don hama na Bridget Achieng, wey come from lungu for Kibera, work as housegirl - but come dey famous for social media afta she do wan sexy photoshoot, from dia she enta wan show dem call Nairobi Diaries.

Her message to pipo wey wan be like her na say notin dey free. "You want a million bucks, you gatz do sometin wey worth reach one million bucks."

